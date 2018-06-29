Two Armed Robbery Suspects on the Loose

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University Police responded to a call Wednesday morning around 8:50 about a young man who was robbed at gun point on the stairwell between Perry Hall and Tull Hall on campus. The robber took earrings, a ball cap, his cell phone, and a unknown amount of money after going through the victim's wallet.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department is assisting University Police search for the two male suspects still on the loose.



"We are still searching for the two suspects, and for now we are asking our students to be on alert and aware of their surroundings,"said Chief Bill Nelson of Lincoln University.