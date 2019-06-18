Two arrested after alleged police pursuit, assault in Fulton

FULTON - Two Fulton residents were arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities say they resisted arrest.

Fulton Police attempted to stop Daniel Pittman Jr, 26, on Route F when he fled on an ATV, according to a news release.

Pittman was arrested for no operator's license and resisting arrest after the pursuit ended on Stonemill Drive.

During Pittman's arrest, authorities say Teresa Lee, 57, assaulted a police officer and resisted as officers attempted to apprehend her.

Lee was issued a summons for assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Pittman is being held in the Callaway County Jail on $25,000 cash only bond for a felony probation warrant in addition to charges stemming from Sunday's alleged incident.