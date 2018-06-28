Two arrested after deputies find stolen property in Callaway County

Cole Robinett (left) and Joshua Temmen were arrested Sunday near Holts Summit.

HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County sheriff's deputies arrested two men on theft charges after the deputies say they found a wealth of stolen property near Holts Summit Sunday.

25-year-old Cole Robinett and 24-year-old Joshua Temmen, both from Holts Summit, were arrested in connection with the deputies' findings.

The property was connected to several recent burglaries in Callaway County, according to officials.

Officials say the deputies discovered power tools, construction equipment and video game consoles at the 12000 block of County Roads 4012 and 4031.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office conducted the search with the help of the MUSTANG drug task force.

Officers arrested Robinett for second-degree burglary and two other stealing-related charges. Temmen was also arrested for stealing and for driving with a revoked license.

Both Robinett and Temmen posted bond. Officials say more arrests could be on the way in connection with the ongoing investigation.