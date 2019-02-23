Two arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH — Police arrested two women after a high-speed chase Thursday, which started after the women stole items from Dick's Sporting Goods Store, authorities said in a news release.

According to the release, at around 12:40 p.m. the women left the store without paying for several items.

Officers later spotted her vehicle at the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace. Authorities said the suspect's vehicle ran several red lights on Osage Beach Parkway before exiting onto Highway 54. At times the chase reached speeds higher than 100 mph.

The suspects started passing vehicles on the shoulder, police said, so they stopped the pursuit because they decided it was too dangerous.

Later in Cole County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped the suspected vehicle and took the women into custody.

Officers are currently trying to identify which stores several of the stolen clothing items came from, authorities said.