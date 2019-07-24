Two arrested after police chase near Fulton

Tuesday, October 04 2016
By: Taylor Stevens, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning after a disturbance call led to a police chase outside of Fulton.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area of Larry Court off State Road NN for a reported disturbance. At the scene, deputies said Jordan Raps, age 30 of Fulton, entered a house unlawfully while James Wills, age 28 of Fulton, repeatedly struck a car with his car. Before deputies arrived to the scene, the two men drove away.

Later in the morning, a deputy saw the suspects' car on County Road 202. Wills drove away when the deputy tried to stop his car. He eventually stopped and put his car in reverse, hitting the deputy behind him. 

The deputy held Wills and Raps, his passenger, at gunpoint while awaiting backup. Wills ran, but deputies caught and arrested him.

Wills was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated.

Raps was booked on suspicion of trespassing, but was later released. 

Both Raps and Wills were under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole for previous charges. 

