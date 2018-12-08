Two arrested after police find drugs during fraud investigation

Alvin Watkins, Autumn Williams

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man and woman at a motel Thursday morning after finding drugs and keys to a stolen vehicle.

Officers went to the Royal Inn on I-70 Drive Southwest during a fraud investigation, and found Alvin Watkins from Columbia and Autumn Williams from Moberly in one of the rooms. Police also reported finding counterfeit bills, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and the keys to a vehicle reported stolen from St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Watkins, 35, with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle. They charged Williams with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.