Two arrested after police find kids in filthy home

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man and woman on Sunday after finding children in a home full of cockroaches, feces, and drugs.

Shortly after 11 a.m. officers went to a home on Jefferson Street to help agents from the Department of Family Services. Inside the home, the investigators reported finding two children, ages 2 and 3, naked and unsupervised, with feces on them. They also said they found a refrigerator open, with broken eggs and other rotten food, as well as cockroaches, on the floor.

According to police, Kieya Hubbard and Marc Smith were both in the home, asleep and unaware the children were awake. When officers found a glass smoking pipe, Smith apparently said it was his. Police also reported finding methamphetamine in Hubbard's room, as well as digital scales and baggies for packaging drugs in other parts of the home.

Officers arrested Hubbard, 27, on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child, and arrested Smith, 44, on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance.