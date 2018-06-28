Two arrested after separate fights in Fulton

Caleb Wilson (Photo: Fulton Police Department)

FULTON - Police arrested two men Sunday night after two separate fights which happened at around the same time.

In one instance, just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a knife fight on Sunset Drive. At the home where it happened, people told officers Caleb Wilson had been asked to leave, but refused and pulled out a knife. He then reportedly left for a short time before coming back with the knife and making threats.

Officers later found and arrested Wilson without incident on suspicion of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The other fight happened shortly after 7 p.m. as well in the area of West Chestnut Street. In that case, police saw two people fighting and separated them. In the process, one of the two, identified as Scott Elmore, started fighting with the officer.

He was eventually arrested and taken to jail on suspicion of assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.