Two arrested after St. Louis-area mall fight

RICHMOND HEIGHTS (AP) - A fight involving several people at the St. Louis Galleria shopping mall has led to two arrests, but police say it is not related to unrest in the city of Ferguson elsewhere in St. Louis County.

Richmond Heights Police Sgt. Gerry Rohr says up to 10 people were involved in the fight that broke out about 6 p.m. Monday. He says the police presence was high because of social media warnings, a day after several stores in Ferguson were looted. The looting followed the fatal shooting of a young black man by a police officer on Saturday.

Rohr says the two female juveniles at the center of the fight have a history of dislike and it was unrelated to Ferguson. Still, nearly all the mall stores closed early.