Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.

The robbery happened Wednesday night. According to court documents, the victim told police she met up with Keaveon Harris and Deangelo Porter in a parking lot. The woman said she got into the car Porter was driving and gave money to Harris in exchange for a "bag of an unknown substance."

When the victim asked what was in the bag, Harris reportedly pulled a gun and held it to her ribcage. She said he then took a gun she had in her waistband, as well as her wallet and the cash inside. Harris then apparently ordered her to get out of the car before he and Porter drove away.

Both Harris, 19, and Porter, 27, face one charge each of robbery. Both are at the Boone County jail, with Harris' bond set at $100,000 and Porter's bond set at $50,000.