Two Arrested for Car Theft and Drug Paraphernalia Possession

JEFFERSON CITY — A stolen vehicle report led Jefferson City Police officers to two suspects with drug paraphernalia Thursday evening after taking a report of a stolen vehicle from a Jefferson City residence earlier that afternoon.

Police located the vehicle around 8:45 p.m. in the northern part of Jefferson City. Inside officers discovered a 31-year-old male Mokane resident and a 36-year-old female Fulton resident. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the two suspects for driving a stolen car.

Officers discovered materials commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine along with a quantity of methamphetamine packaged for sale in the car. They also found drug paraphernalia, to include smoking materials and needles, along with cell phones, computers, an undisclosed amount of cash and other electronic devices.

Police took the two suspects into custody for narcotics possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and motor vehicle theft.