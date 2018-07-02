Two Arrested for Meth and Mushrooms at Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK - Two people were arrested Monday after Camden County deputy found mushrooms and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

49-year-old, Mark Ward Wood and 36-year-old, Michelle Suzanne Mack were arrested after Camden County deputies found 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the sheriff's department obtained a warrant to search their home in the 100 block of Walnut Drive. The sheriff's department found additional amounts of meth and packing material.

Wood and Mack were being held in Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Wood was charged with felony distribution, delivery, manufacture of a controlled substance. He was being held on a $40,000 cash bond.

Mack was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was being held on a $50,000 cash bond.