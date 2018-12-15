Two arrested for meth possession

HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County Sheriff Deputies arrested two men after deputies found meth, marijuana and a firearm in their car.

Deputies stopped Allen Burnett, 26, and his passenger, Kurt Catron, 31, as they were driving near State Road AA.

Catron had meth, marijuana and a gun on him, and there was a large amount of meth in the car.

Deputies arrested Burnett for drug trafficking, driving while revoked, unlawful use of drug paraphernelia and having no car insurance.

Catron was arrested for having a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.