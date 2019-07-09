Two arrested for meth possession in Moniteau County

By: Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MONITEAU COUNTY - A man and woman were arrested in Moniteau County after deputied reported finding drugs in their car.

The two were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The Moniteau County Sheriff's office said in a news release David McDaniel was near a gravel area on Highway 87 when a sheriff noticed his car had no lights on. Once the deputy approached, McDaniel turned on his lights and left.

The deputy asked to search McDaniel's car and reported finding a methamphetamine pipe under the driver's seat. More searching led to the discovery of more drugs, including meth, in the car, according to the release.

Lesia McDaniel was the passenger in the car. Once at the Moniteau County Jail, jail staff said they found meth on her.

The sheriff's office said McDaniel did not have a valid license.

