Two arrested for methamphetamine after early morning traffic stop

FULTON - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said it arrested two people on drug violations Thursday during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they arrested 24-year-old Jessie Smith, of Columbia, and 24-year-old Hubert Bradley, of Hallsville, after they were stopped in Millersburg near State Route J about 1:40 a.m.

During the traffic stop, deputies found 10 grams of methamphetamine and items used to package and distribute controlled substances.

Smith, the driver, was arrested for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, driving while intoxicated on drugs and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000. Bradley, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $10,000.