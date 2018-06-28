Two Arrested for Shots Fired Incident at Olympic Boulevard

COLUMBIA - On May 8 at 7:02 p.m., the Columbia Police Department responded to a fight involving multiple people at the corner of Olympic Blvd/Olympic Court. Before officers arrived, it was reported that a shot was heard and a green truck was leaving the area.

Officers located the green truck heading westbound on Clark Lane towards Highway 63. Inside the truck were a male driver and a male passenger.

At this time there is no evidence indicating that anyone had been shot. Officers discovered a 40 caliber shell casing at the scene. One witness told officers that the suspect fired the gun while aiming in the air and not at someone.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses and issued a search warrant at 3920 Olympic Court. Two handguns were discovered and one of the handguns was found to be stolen from a Boone County Sheriff's Department Case.

Paul J. Everman, 35, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. Mark A. Reyes, 28, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful for certain persons to possess a concealed firearm, both felonies.