Two arrested in Ashland for stolen car, drugs

ASHLAND - Two people were arrested after officers found drugs and evidence of a stolen car in Ashland, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department.

According to the release, an Ashland police officer made a traffic stop after they saw a license violation on a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, June 27.

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered the car was reported stolen out of Columbia, according to the release. The officer found methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to the release.

The driver, identified as Samantha Smith, of New Bloomfield, Mo., was arrested on suspicion of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, identified as Ronald Fields, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of second degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department assisted the Ashland Police Department.

Photos courtesy of Ashland Police Department.