Two arrested in connection with Sunday burglary

COLUMBIA - Police arrested two people in suspected connection with a Sunday night burglary.

Columbia police responded to a burglary on Teal Drive around 10:54 p.m., according to a news release.

Officers learned two people had checked themselves into an emergency room while officers were headed to the scene. The two claimed the injuries occurred a block away from the reported burglary, according to the release.

Daveon Williams, 18, and Eric Fincham, 18, were arrested when officers confirmed the identity of the suspects, the release said. Police said they were the same males who had checked into the emergency room.

Both had non-life threatening injuries and were released from the emergency room. The two people are in custody.

Police are still investigating the burglary.



