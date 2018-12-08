Two arrested in Fulton for stolen car, narcotics

FULTON - Police arrested two men Wednesday after finding a stolen car and several bags of narcotics.

Darrell Sanders, 29, and Jason Stack, 42, both from Fulton, were arrested after officers conducted a security patrol near Singer Lane and found a stolen car out of Jefferson City in the driveway of 1100 Singer Lane.

During the investigation, Sanders and Stack left the home. After officers confirmed Sanders identity, they saw Sanders had active warrants for his arrest from probation and parole, Cole County and Boone County.

Officers found several baggies containing pills identified as scheduled narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia on Sanders.

Officers confirmed Stack had active Callaway County arrest warrants for stealing, property, damage, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Both men were processed and transferred to the Callaway County Jail.

Sanders was arrested for his warrants along with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, with a bond of $19,743. Sanders does not have a bond for the probation and parole warrant. Stack was arrested for his warrants and has a $15,000 bond.