Two arrested in Mexico drug bust

MEXICO – Two people in Mexico were arrested during a drug bust.

Audrain County Sheriff’s Office searched the 900 block of West Liberty Friday night.

Officers arrested Kenneth Lee Turner, accusing him of possession of meth and intent to distribute drugs.

Officers also arrested April Leeanne Myers, accusing her of possession and intent to distribute meth, growing marijuana, unlawful use of a weapon, and endangering welfare of a child.