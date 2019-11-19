Two arrested in Osage Beach after police find a pound of methamphetamine

OSAGE BEACH - Police arrested two people Friday after searching a room at the Osage Village Inn and finding drugs and paraphernalia.

According to a press release, officers served a search warrant and seized a pound of methamphetamine, syringes, scales, pipes and cell phones. They also took two people into custody: Shannon Chiarini, 34, from Linn Creek and Brian Stogsdill, 42, from Mt. Vernon.

Stogsdill was later taken to Miller County for outstanding warrants.

Both have been charged with trafficking drugs.