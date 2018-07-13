Two arrested in residential burglary case

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case.

On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary at a house in McGirk, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, detectives with the Cole County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Jefferson City Police Department stopped the suspect's vehicle in Jefferson City. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

Deputies from the Montineau County Sheriff's Office then arrived on scene and took custody of two subjects. Christopher Killion, 29, of Jefferson City and Stevie Kelly, 31, of Centertown were both taken to the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.

During the arrest and investigation, some items that were reported stolen were recovered from the suspect's vehicle. Other items were found hidden near Eugene. All items were seized by the Cole County Sheriff's Office.

Killion faces charges of burglary 2nd degree/stealing and a warrant from Cole County for Obstruction of Justice.

Kelly faces charges of burglary 2nd degree/stealing.