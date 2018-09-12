Two arrested, officer assaulted in Columbia burglary case

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested two suspects after an attempted burglary on Jacobs Place on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived in the area after someone saw a suspect trying to open patio doors to several homes. The suspect was identified as Edward Cortez Jones, 32, who was on parole for a previous burglary was again arrested for burglary on July 17. On Tuesday, a parole warrant went out for Jones, leading officers to attempt an arrest.

When officers tried to arrest Jones, he ran away, leading officers on a chase. Officers eventually caught Jones and took him into custody.

Officers returned to the 2600 block of Jacobs Place to retrieve a patrol vehicle after taking Jones into custody. An officer located evidence related to Jones's arrest while on the scene.

Phillicia Warren, 19, was seen attempting to remove evidence from the scene after being told by officers to leave it alone. Warren was identified as an associate of Jones'. When officers attempted to arrest Warren for tampering with evidence, she resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers. The officer received moderate injuries but was treated at a local medical facility and released.

Jones was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, second degree burglary, stealing, and resisting arrest.

Warren was arrested for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and second degree assault on a law enforcement officer.