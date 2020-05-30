Two arrested on drug charges in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Mo. - Two people were arrested in Clarksburg, Mo., on drug charges after a search on May 21, according to a press release.

Samantha J. Williamson, 23, and Aaron T. Maikai-Moseley, 30, were arrested after deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force conducted the search at a home on Academy Street.

Inside the residence, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, firearms and items used to package and sell drugs, according to the release.

Outside the residence, deputies discovered a growing marijuana plant and a safe that had recently been hidden in the ground. According to the release, they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana hidden inside the safe.

Williamson and Maikai-Moseley were transported to the Moniteau County Jail. Maikai-Moseley is currently on probation and parole out of Missouri.

Williamson was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture of a controlled substance and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Maikai-Moseley was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $100,000 bond.