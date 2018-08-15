Two arrested on drug charges in Mexico
MEXICO - Officials arrested two people Tuesday morning for allegedly having meth and marijuana.
The East Central Drug Task Force, Mexico Public Safety Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Robert Peak and 23-year-old Nikki Pinkston after serving a search warrant in the 500 block of North Wade Street. Authorities said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Officials said Peak is accused of possession of meth with the intent to distribute and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Pinkston is accused of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department and the Columbia Police Department issued a joint statement Wednesday calling recent... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded Missouri prison guards compensation for work they performed before and after... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate allegations that a lawyer for the ex-husband of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A grant wants to help revitalize an old section of Columbia and make it a hub for small... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - Many rural school districts aren't getting enough from the state to pay for transporting students. Last... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning following a chase throughout eastern Boone County. The chase started... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Both westbound lanes of I-70 east of Kingdom City were back open following a crash Wednesday morning.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two medical marijuana November ballot measures are going to court ahead of the election, less than three months... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A new grand jury report says that internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more... More >>
in
BEVIER, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in north-central Missouri. Macon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired case in northeast Columbia. Around 2 a.m.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
in