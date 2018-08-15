Two arrested on drug charges in Mexico

MEXICO - Officials arrested two people Tuesday morning for allegedly having meth and marijuana.

The East Central Drug Task Force, Mexico Public Safety Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Robert Peak and 23-year-old Nikki Pinkston after serving a search warrant in the 500 block of North Wade Street. Authorities said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said Peak is accused of possession of meth with the intent to distribute and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Pinkston is accused of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.