Two Arrested on Drug Charges Near Dixon

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group seized over 20 marijuana plants, 23 large prepackaged bags of marijuana weighing over 10 lbs, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and several items related to the distribution of marijuana near Dixon.

Sheriff's Deputies arrested Stanley Sinker, 58, and Catherine Hay, 53, for numerous drug related crimes. Sinker and Hay were charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute a class B felony.

A class B felony carries a minimum of 5 years up to 15 years in department of corrections. Both suspects remain in the Maries County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond.