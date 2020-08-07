Two arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in Mexico

MEXICO - Two people were arrested Sunday after a man reported being assaulted and robbed by two individuals after they entered his home.

According to a press release, Mexico Public Safety officers responded to the 1300 block of Paris Road in reference to a person arriving there after being assaulted.

Officers spoke to a 42 year old Mexico man who reported a man and woman entered through an unlocked back door at his home on the 300 block of E Liberty in Mexico. The man said they assaulted him and took some of his possessions.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

According to the release, two subjects were identified: Phillip J Sledge, age 32 of Mexico, and Terra E Burg, age 25 of Mexico. Sledge turned himself in and was taken to the Audrain County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Robbery. Burg was located by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Callaway County and taken to the Callaway County Jail for outstanding arrest warrants from unrelated incidents.