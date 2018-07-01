Two Arrests Made After Narcotics Raid in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police made an arrest in connection with an ongoing investigation for narcotics distribution.

Tuesday, July 23, the Jefferson City Police Department's Community Action Team served a narcotics search warrant at 203 Pine St. Apt B. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of narcotics from that residence. Officers served the warrant at about 2:15 p.m. and took two subjects into custody.

Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Deandre L. Grover with one count of distribution of narcotics and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Cole County Jail on $5,000 bond. Officers arrested 54-year-old Donna Davis on two unrelated warrants and she's being held in the Cole County Jail on a $6,345 bond.

The initial search revealed limited evidence, however Jefferson City Police Department's K-9 dog "Buzz" was able to locate approximately a half-pound of marijuana and more than $800 in cash hidden in a closet and in a locked safe. The marijuana was packaged for sell and bundled with the money. Additionally, officers located several items of drug paraphernalia associated with the use and sale of marijuana.