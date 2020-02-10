Two brothers arrested after deputies assaulted

OSAGE BEACH- Spencer J. Tuley and Michael J. Tuley of Camdenton were arrested Sunday night after deputies said the two assaulted them.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Yacht Club Drive in Osage Beach due to a disturbance around 9:55 p.m. Deputies said Spencer J. Tuley, 22 (pictured on the right), and Michael J. Tuley, 27 (pictured on the left), were asked earlier to leave the property by management but returned and refused to leave.

Deputies said they tried to escort Spencer J. Tuley from the pool area and he pulled away. Deputies said when they tried to put him in handcuffs, his brother got involved.

According to deputies, Michael J. Tuley jumped on one deputy's back and attempted to put him in a headlock. Deputies said they were able to take both brothers into custody following a brief struggle.

The two men were taken to Camden County Adult Detention Facility. Deputies said the brothers were charged with a class C felony of second-degree assault on an officer and a class A misdemeanor of resisting arrest.

The bond for the brothers was set at $25,000 each.