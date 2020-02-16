Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections

COLUMBIA - Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Columbia School Board. Although there are less than two months left until the election, all four candidates will have a chance to promote themselves at two forums next week.

The four candidates are Chris Horn, David Seamon, Jonathan Sessions and Helen Wade. Wade and Sessions are running for reelection. The election will be April 7.

The Columbia Missouri National Education Association, a local school union, will be hosting a School Board candidate forum Thursday, Feb. 20 at Paxton Keeley Elementary School.

"It's a chance for Columbia Public School teachers, staff and the public to learn the positions of the candidates," said Monica Miller, a district teacher and coordinator for the event. "There will be a set of questions, but the audience is invited to write their questions on a card."

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but there will be "mingle time" before it begins where Columbia residents will have a chance to get to know the candidates, Miller said.

The CoMo Special Education Parent Teacher Association will also be hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:15 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. This forum will provide an opportunity for those involved with students with special needs to talk to the candidates.