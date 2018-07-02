Two car accident temporarily closes Rock Quarry Road

COLUMBIA - A two car accident on Rock Quarry Road Tuesday afternoon closed the road for about an hour.

The cars crashed near Riback Road. MoDot said the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

One driver said he was rear-ended by another car, but was feeling fine.

A Tiger Towing truck pulled the car to the side of Riback Road.

Rock Quarry Road reopened around 4:30 p.m.

