Two car crash in Boone County results in serious injuries

BOONE COUNTY - A pickup truck and car had a near head on collision at around 4 Thursday afternoon on Route B outside Columbia limits, according to Boone County Fire Protection District chief Gale Blomenkamp.

Aaron Cobb, 34, and Danielle Dutton, 23, from Huntsville were in a Nissan and Connor Brooks, 21, from Centralia was in the Chevrolet pickup truck.

All three went to University Hospital. According to the crash report Cobb had serious injuries and Dutton and Brooks had moderate injuries.

Route B was closed for nearly an hour due to the accident.

[This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information available.]