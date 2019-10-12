Two charged in Auxvasse burglary

COLUMBIA — The Callaway County prosecutor charged two Auxvasse residents with felonies Thursday.

John Metheny, 32, and Ciera Conatser, 26, are charged with first degree burglary and misdemeanor assault, according to a news release. Conatser was also charged with first degree property damage.

The pair was arrested by Callaway County deputies Wednesday as part of an ongoing residential burglary and assault investigation. The burglary occurred at a home in Auxvasse Sept. 6, according to the news release.

Metheny and Conatser are being held in the Callaway County Jail on $6,000 and $7,500 bonds respectively.