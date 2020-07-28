Two charged in connection with deadly shooting in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against two men in connection with a shooting that left a Sturgeon man dead Saturday.

Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, faces one charge of being an accessory to murder.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in area of 8th Street and Locust Street. Police said by the time they arrived, Joseph Hecht, 38, had been taken to a hospital. He died later in the day from his injuries.

Investigators identified Johnson and McNeal as suspects using surveillance video from businesses and other buildings in the area.

Court documents said there seemed to be a "brief conversation" between the suspects and victim prior to the shooting, but didn't say what that conversation was about.

Both men have had their bond set at $1 million cash-only.