Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide

SEDALIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with a February 22 shooting that left one man dead.

Robert Fox was found dead in the 700 block of East 17th Street. On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Joseph Rankin of Sedalia and Daniel Fernandez of Kansas City with murder, kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, a witness told police they and Robert owed money to a man called "Lalo" in Kansas City, and Rankin worked as a middle man between them and "Lalo." When Rankin came to collect the money, the witness said he put them into a vehicle driven by a man later identified as Fernandez.

The three later picked up Fox, according to the witness, and drove to a home, at which point Rankin allegedly said he "enjoyed spending time with his victims and that he would cut off parts of their body." The witness said Rankin had an axe and tapped them lightly on the back of their head.

At one point, court documents said, Rankin called "Lalo," who gave the order to "take them out to Highway 50 and finish it." During a struggle, Rankin reportedly shot Fox, after which Fox got out of the vehicle. The witness also got out and was able to escape and hide.

Police said the investigation is still open and said more arrests could be possible.