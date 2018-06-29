Two Charged in Death of Man Found in Table Rock Lake

GALENA (AP) - Two people have been charged in the death of a man whose body was found floating in Table Rock Lake.

Nineteen-year-old Annmarie Patrick and 29-year-old Justin Dion Tuttle are charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old Daniel J. Martin Jr. The Stone County sheriff's office says deputies found Martin's body Sunday morning.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that details about the case are scarce. The paper initially was told that the probable cause statement had been sealed. But when the paper sought to view the judge's order sealing the document, a clerk said only that a request had been made not to release it publicly.

Patrick and Tuttle are jailed on $1 million bonds. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys.