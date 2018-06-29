Two Charged in Jennings Homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men have been arrested in the death of a 27-year-old man who was found shot inside a Jennings home.

St. Louis County police said Sean M. Hutchinson was fatally shot Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged with 25-year-old Anthony Primm and 24-year-old Bernard Eric Wilson III with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Both are being held in St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash bail. Online court records don't list lawyers for either men.

Prosecutors claim Primm entered the home through an attic vent and is accused of taking various items from the home when Hutchinson was shot.