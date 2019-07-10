Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case

COLUMBIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed first-degree murder charges against a man and woman Monday in connection with an abandoned corpse case.

Sandy Gallaspie, 59, and Suzanne Ponder, 47, already each face one charge of abandonment of a corpse. Both were arrested after a Cole County jail inmate told law enforcement about the shooting death and burial of Jon Williams.

The shooting reportedly happened in November 2015.

Court documents filed Monday said Gallaspie and Ponder "lured" Williams to a "remote location" before shooting him. The probable cause statement said Gallaspie and Ponder got Williams to come to a creek on Mount Hope Road in Moniteau County "under the guise of using methamphetamine."

According to the inmate, Ponder drove Gallaspie to the creek and dropped him off, then picked up Williams and returned to the creek, where Gallaspie shot Williams. According to the inmate, Gallaspie shot Williams after dragging him from a car driven by Ponder. The pair, helped by the inmate, then apparently buried Williams in a shallow grave.

Deputies arrested Ponder in late June, and arrested Gallaspie on July 6. After his arrest, deputies said Gallaspie confessed to shooting and killing Williams. According to the probable cause statement, Gallaspie said Williams had "made a pass" at Ponder, which made Gallaspie angry. He then said borrowed a friend's gun and used Ponder's phone to contact Williams, agreeing to meet at the creek.

Deputies said Gallaspie told them that while on the way to the creek, he stopped and shot the gun a few times to make sure it was working. When he arrived, he said he saw Williams walking by the creek before getting into Ponder's vehicle. According to the probable cause statement, Gallaspie told deputies he and Williams got into an argument over Ponder, with Gallaspie hitting Williams in the head with the gun.

Williams reportedly grabbed Gallaspie's arm, and that's when the gun went off. Deputies said Gallaspie admitted to pulling Williams' body from the woods and leaving it in the woods. He and the inmate reportedly returned later and buried Williams' body on Bess Hill Road, where deputies later found the remains.

The probable cause statement further said after Ponder's arrest for abandoning a corpse, she bonded out, at which point she begain "staying and running with Gallaspie as he attempted to hide and evade law enforcement."

Ponder is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge Thursday morning. Her arraignment for the abandonment of a corpse charge is scheduled for August 9.

Gallaspie doesn't have a court date for the murder charge yet; he's scheduled to be arraigned for the abandonment of a corpse charge on Wednesday.

In a press release Tuesday, Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley said deputies and detectives from Cole and Moniteau Counties work together frequently.

"This is a shining example of a cooperative group effort to get this case solved and the suspects in custody," Wheatley said.

He thanked Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as Missouri Task Force One, whose K-9s helped in the search for Williams' remains.