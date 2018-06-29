Two charged with Missouri shelter pup theft seek forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Two people charged with stealing a puppy from a Springfield shelter said they're sorry.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Springfield attorney Dee Wampler is representing the suspects in the 8-week-old puppy's theft from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. He said what his clients did were "stupid" and "senseless."

Wampler also said his clients aren't criminals for taking the puppies without paying. Aaron Duvel and Jamie Wirsig have been charged with a felony count of stealing an animal. Wampler said a felony conviction could cause problems for both suspects.

Duvel is a Missouri National Guard member, while Wirsig is enrolled to begin law school in the fall.

Wirsig said they took the puppy because they feared he would be neutered too young. Duvel said the decision was "irrational."