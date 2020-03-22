Two charged with narcotics and child endangerment

Miller County Sheriff's Office

MILLER COUNTY - Two people are facing charges after Miller County deputies found narcotics in a home.

Deputies were called to a home Friday near Mount Pleasant for domestic disturbance, according to a news release.

After getting to the home, deputies discovered an assault happened, and they found narcotics within reach of children in the home.

Brandon Naylor, 30, was arrested and taken to the Miller County Adult Detention Center, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree domestic assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Sarah Donley, 30, was arrested and taken to the Miller County Adult Detention Center, where she was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Prosecutors charged her with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Both of their bond have been set at $25,000.

This case is being co-investigated with the Miller County Children’s Division.