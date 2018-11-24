Two Cole County Suspects Face Burglary, Drug Charges

JEFFERSON CITY - Two suspects were in custody Friday after the Cole County SWAT team served a search warrant Wednesday night. The Cole County SWAT team served the warrant as they deemed it a high threat situation.

Officials identified the supects as Aaron Boehm and Eric Davis. Boehm was charged with second degree burglary, forced entry, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Davis was charged with second degree burglary.

Both suspects were taken to the Cole County Jail with a $75,000 bond.