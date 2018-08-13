Two Columbia businesses fail alcohol compliance check

COLUMBIA - Columbia police released a report Tuesday that showed two Columbia businesses failed a recent alcohol compliance check. CPD did the check on Monday.

The Dollar General Store on Paris Road and the Applebee's on E. Broadway sold alcohol to an underage buyer during the compliance check.

Four Columbia businesses passed the check. Those businesses were:

Formosa Restaurant on E. Broadway

Residence Inn by Marriott on Woodland Springs Ct.

Las Margaritas on Southhampton Dr.

G & D Steakhouse on Worley St.

KOMU 8 News reached out to the two businesses and neither would comment.

{Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.}