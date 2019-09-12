Two Columbia Cougars named players of the week

ST. LOUIS - The American Midwest Conference awarded two Columbia College athletes player of the week.

This is the 3rd time both Brianna Haller and Ryan Harrisskitt have earned this honor.

Haller ran the show at the Southwest Baptist University Invitation. She was the first NAIA cross-country runner to finish the 5k. Haller placed 14th of 74 in 19 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Cougars senior goalie was just as impressive on defense. Harrisskitt saved seven shots to keep Grand View down 2-1. He saved four more in his next game for another 2-1 victory over John Brown.

There's still time to see Haller and Harrisskitt in action.

The women's cross-country team will compete in the Bradley University Invitational September 20.

Harrisskitt will have another opportunity to stand out on Friday against Oklahoma Wesleyan University.