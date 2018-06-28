Two Columbia dance teams come together to showcase talent

COLUMBIA - The Father Tolton Catholic High School Blazers and the Battle High School Spartan Sparklers came to share their love for dance Saturday.

The two teams hosted the inaugural Blazer/Battle Showcase.

Amy Susan, the dance coach at Father Tolton, said it was an opportunity to bring both schools together.

"A lot of our competitions are out of town, so for friends and family to be here to support us is great," she said.

The teams showcased a variety of talents including jazz, hip-hop and pom dance.

It is a payoff to a season filled with hard work. Father Tolton will be heading off to the state dance competition taking place Feb. 24.

Father Tolton team captain Casey Hulshof said she was part of the class that founded the dance team.

"It's our last chance to perform all together, so it's really like leaving it all out there and showing the best that we've had," she said.

Each team hasn't gotten this far by accident. The coaches were once in the dancers' shoes.

"I danced when I was little as well, and then I danced in college. Then I was a professional dancer for the St. Louis Rams' cheerleaders," Susan said.

Battle High School dance coach Destiney Lockhart graduated from Stephens College in 2016 with a bachelor's in fine arts and dance.

The Spartan Sparklers have competed in several competitions and have a showcase in the spring.

"I want the girls to believe in themselves, believe in each other and when they go out there, it's easy peasy," Lockhart said.

For Battle senior and team captain Alexia Crum, Saturday was an emotional moment.

"I'm sad to see that it's about to end, but I'm so overwhelmed and accomplished with what me and my team has been able to do," she said.

Battle senior and team captain Amiyah Tatum said she has a word of advice for underclassmen.

"Shoot for the stars and and go for anything you believe in. If you dream it, just do it," she said.