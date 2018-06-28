Two Columbia dance teams come together to showcase talent
COLUMBIA - The Father Tolton Catholic High School Blazers and the Battle High School Spartan Sparklers came to share their love for dance Saturday.
The two teams hosted the inaugural Blazer/Battle Showcase.
Amy Susan, the dance coach at Father Tolton, said it was an opportunity to bring both schools together.
"A lot of our competitions are out of town, so for friends and family to be here to support us is great," she said.
The teams showcased a variety of talents including jazz, hip-hop and pom dance.
It is a payoff to a season filled with hard work. Father Tolton will be heading off to the state dance competition taking place Feb. 24.
Father Tolton team captain Casey Hulshof said she was part of the class that founded the dance team.
"It's our last chance to perform all together, so it's really like leaving it all out there and showing the best that we've had," she said.
Each team hasn't gotten this far by accident. The coaches were once in the dancers' shoes.