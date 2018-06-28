Two Columbia Elementary Schools Name New Principals

COLUMBIA - Dr. Jill Dunlap-Brown is the new principal of Russell Boulevard Elementary School.

The appointment was announced Tuesday in a letter written by Assistant Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.

Stiepleman said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Dana Clippard and Assistant Superintendent of elementary education Ben Tilley met on Monday with Russell parents, faculty and staff to decide what was needed in a new principal before announcing Dunlap-Brown.

Dunlap-Brown has served 14 years as an educator. She student taught at Fairview Elementary and completed the MU Fellowship year in Jefferson City, where she taught second and third grades. She has also served as a principal in the South Callaway school district.

She was set to become principal for Rock Bridge Elementary in the fall before accepting the position at Russell.

Rock Bridge Elementary also named Dr. Ryan Link as its new principal.

Link has been with Columbia Public Schools since 2001 and served as the assistant principal at Rock Bridge Elementary for the past five years. He has also worked as a summer school principal at Rock Bridge Elementary and as the district-wide facilitator for positive behavior support.

(This story has been updated to reflect Rock Bridge Elementary has also hired a new principal.)