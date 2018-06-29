Two Columbia Groups Get Agricultural Grants

COLUMBIA - Two local agriculture groups received grants Thursday to promote eating fresh, healthy foods.

Each grant was about 5,000 dollars and came from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Sustainable Farms and Communities and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture received the grants. Both groups promote locally grown, fresh produce.

Sustainable Farms and Communities plans to use the grant money for its Access to Healthy Foods program.

The program seeks to educate people on cooking and eating healthy foods. It partners with the Columbia Farmer's Market and assists families that qualify in buying produce there.

According to Peter Meng, Director of Sustainable Farms and Communities, the Columbia Farmer's Market received a different grant that will go towards providing bus transportation for families to get to the market.

Meng said last year the Access to Healthy Foods program helped about 50 families. This year, with the grant money, they hope to help around 200.