Two Columbia Men Arrested for Being in an Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

BOONE COUNTY - Two Columbia men were arrested for being in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Saturday.

Just after 5 p.m., the Boone County Sheriff Department's Pro-Active Unit stopped a car in the 1800 block of Paris Road. That vehicle was reported stolen from a house in the 1400 block of Rebecca Drive on July 5 to the Columbia Police Department.

As of Saturday evening, both driver Bobbi Jo Leach, age 37, and passenger Christopher David Davidson, age 42, are in custody and are facing charges.

Leach's charge is first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, while Davidson's charge is second degree tampering with a motor vehicle and a parole violation warrant.

Leach's bond was set at $4,500. Davidson's bond was set at $500.