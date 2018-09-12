Two Columbia residents arrrested on drug, weapons charges

CENTRALIA - Officers from the Centralia Police Department arrrested two Columbia residents on Tuesday night on drug and weapons charges.

Terri Stratton, 37, and Jonathon Peppersack, 41, were arrested after a routine traffic stop in Centralia. Police said they became suspicious after smelling marijuana and that a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of nearly one pound of highly processed marijuana.

Police said they also found a 9 millimeter gun in the car.

Peppersack remains in Boone County Jail on $50,000 bond.