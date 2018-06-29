Two Columbia teens accused of mugging, assaulting pedestrian

COLUMBIA - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two Columbia teens on suspicion of mugging a pedestrian for his gaming console and assaulting the victim with several others Tuesday afternoon.

The report said the victim was walking on Snead Drive when a man took his video game console and started to run off. The police investigation revealed the victim tried to chase him, but another man assaulted the victim while several others, both male and female, surrounded and continued to assault him.

Boone County Deputies arrested 18-year-old Lorenzo Shephard Jr. and 17-year-old David Canady at the scene. The report said when Shephard figured out he was to be arrested, he attempted to escape, but was caught before he was able to leave.

Authorities arrested both suspects on charges of robbery and assault, and police said Shephard will face additional charges for resisting arrest.

They were being held at Boone County Jail as of Wednesday morning.