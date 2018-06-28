Two Communities Weigh Buyout

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) -- Two small flood-ravaged towns in southeast Missouri are weighing buyouts. But officials in both Pinhook and Morehouse are reluctant to split up their communities.



The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/qiwqex ) reports that U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., took part in a round-table discussion Thursday on damage caused by spring flooding. Among the topics discussed was potential buyout of the two communities.



Leaders in Pinhook, a largely black town of 48 residents, favor a $1.7 million federal buyout of 21 properties. But residents would like to relocate as a community to a site of about 40 acres.



Blunt was told that Morehouse Mayor Pete Leija isn't sold on a buyout because he doesn't like the deed restrictions that prohibit development in the buyout area. Morehouse has about 900 residents.